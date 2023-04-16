Atiq, Ashraf murder: Shooters used Turkey-made pistols, 5 more IPS sent to Prayagraj; Key updates

In a shocking incident, mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed by assailants in Prayagraj on Saturday night. This happened in the presence of the police while he was talking to the press.

Both the brothers were shot when they were taken for a medical test at Colvin Hospital in Prayagraj and they died on the spot. The video showed that Atiq was shot in the head from point-blank range when he was busy talking to the media.

Check out some of the key updates:

Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead when they were being escorted by police for a medical checkup. This happened at around 10 pm on Saturday night.

Police have nabbed the three men for the gruesome murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother while being escorted by the police late Saturday.

The three assailants have been identified as Lovlesh, Sunny, and Arun Maurya. They came in disguise as journalists and shot Ahmed and his brother Ashraf at close range while they were speaking to the media in Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the state police officers to be on high alert and maintain law and order. "UP CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed Police officers to be on alert, ensure peace, law and order are maintained in the state and the public doesn't face any trouble," according to the Chief Minister office's statement.

Section 144 has been imposed in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted a three-member judicial commission to investigate the killing of Atiq Ahmed, his brother.

One police constable and one journalist were hurt in the incident.

Police said that the killers were posing as journalists

The three shooters will be presented before a magistrate today.

The postmortem of the bodies of Atiq and Ashraf is underway.

Five IPS officers have been sent to the city to maintain law and order. The decision was taken after the chief minister's meeting.

Internet services remain shut in Prayagraj district as part of the security measures.

Turkey-made pistols, which are illegal and forbidden in India, were used in the killings of Atiq and Ashraf. These pistols cost between Rs 6 and 7 lakh.

