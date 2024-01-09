Bengaluru CEO murders 4-year-old son due to court order related to divorce with ex-husband: Report

Suchana Seth, the CEO of a Bengaluru-based AI startup called Mindful AI Lab, who has been arrested for the alleged murder of her four-year-old son, was embroiled in a contentious divorce with her husband and was dissatisfied with a court order that allowed her estranged husband visitation rights to see their son every Sunday, reported India Today.

Seth is accused of carrying out the murder and then transporting her son's body back to Karnataka, concealed in a bag. As per the report, the murder was allegedly planned just a day before one such scheduled meeting. According to police, the husband was not in the country when the incident occurred. The couple got married in 2010 and their son was born in 2019.

"Prima facie, during our initial inquiry, the lady mentioned that she had a troubled relationship with her husband, and their divorce process was nearly finalised. There was also a court order causing distress to her. Interrogation is ongoing, and we are required to present her before the court. The motive is yet to be confirmed; this is what she conveyed to our investigators. We need to review the court order before making further statements," said Nidhin Valson, North Goa's Superintendent of Police.

Red stains triggered an alert as the Goa hotel workers cleaned the room after Suchana Seth checked out on Monday. Their suspicions were heightened by the fact that she arrived with her son but left alone.

Seth's capture was the result of a collaborative effort between the Goa Police and the Karnataka Police, aided by hotel staff and a cab driver. Her suspicious behavior, including leaving the hotel without her son but with a bag, was recorded on CCTV footage, which became a pivotal piece of evidence leading to her arrest in Chitradurga district as she attempted to flee.

"The woman had requested the hotel staff to arrange a taxi for her, to which they said that a flight to Bengaluru would be cheaper than a taxi. But, she still insisted on a taxi and immediately checked out."

The motive behind this appalling act is still under investigation, with police hinting at the troubled relationship with her husband as a potential factor.

