Who is Suchana Seth, the Bengaluru CEO arrested for allegedly killing her 4-year-old son?

Suchana Seth, the Bengaluru-based CEO of artificial intelligence start-up The Mindful AI Lab, was arrested near Karnataka's Chitradurga on Monday while transporting her four-year-old son's body in a bag. Goa DGP Jaspal Singh told India Today that she was accused of murdering her four-year-old son in Goa.

According to the Goa Police, the woman allegedly murdered her son in a hotel room in North Goa's Candolim as she did not want her ex-husband to meet the child. The couple got married in 2010 and their son was born in 2019.

The couple, however, got divorced after a dispute in 2020. The court had ordered that the father could meet their son on Sundays. The incident came to light after hotel staff became suspicious as the woman checked with her son but left alone.

Local police were alerted by the hotel staff soon after and a taxi driver confirmed that the woman was indeed travelling alone. Following this, the police arrested the woman and the child's body was discovered.

Here's what we know about the Bengaluru CEO arrested for killing her son:

1. Suchana Seth, arrested by the Goa Police for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son, is an AI ethics expert and a data scientist with more than 12 years of experience under her belt.

2. She has experience in mentoring data science teams and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs, as per her LinkedIn profile.

3. She founded The Mindful AI Lab in 2020, an AI-based startup with expertise in AI ethics and hands on prototyping, deployment and scaling of machine learning systems.

4. She was also featured on the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List 2021 alongside the likes of Patricia Shaw, Rachel Kuo, Rachel Thomas, Serife Wong, Susan Levy, Renee Cummings, Saara Hyvonen, and Suzanne Kite.

5. Seth has also been a Mozilla Fellow at Data & Society, a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University and a research fellow at the Raman Research Institute.

6. At Berkman and Data & Society, she studied ways to operationalise ethical machine learning and AI in the industry.

7. As a Fellow with Berkman and Data & Society, her areas of interest included fairness, accountability and transparency in machine learning, monetising AI ethically, security vulnerabilities related to machine learning and AI systems as well as the regulatory landscape for predictive algorithms.

8. She also holds four US patents in the realms of artificial language, machine learning, natural language processing and text mining.

9. Suchana Seth has also led data science workshops with organisations like Women Who Code.

10. As a research fellow with Raman Institute, she applied mechanics to problems in Polymer Physics.

Also Read: Bengaluru CEO allegedly murders her 4-year-old son in Goa, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in bag

Also Watch: Why the Risk of High Blood Pressure and Stroke during Winters is Comparatively Higher: All You Need To Know