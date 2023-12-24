Bengaluru shops mandated to display signboards in 60% Kannada by Feb end: Civic body

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has mandated that all commercial establishments display signboards with at least 60 per cent of the content in Kannada by the end of February 2024, India Today reported on Sunday.

In a recent meeting chaired by BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath, it was decided that licenses of shops, hotels, and malls failing to comply with this rule by February 28 will be suspended.

The city’s civic body has mandated the use of Kannada on name boards for all hotels, malls, and other shops in the city. Stringent measures will be taken against establishments that fail to adhere to this rule.

With Bengaluru boasting 1400 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads, a comprehensive survey will be conducted to identify businesses that have complied with the Kannada language usage guidelines on their signboards.

This decision comes in the wake of a recent incident where a pro-Kannada group created a disturbance in Chickpete, targeting Marwari vendors over language concerns.

On Wednesday, the Kannada Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada activist group, organised a protest in Bengaluru, advocating for the increased prominence of Kannada on shop signboards.

The activists demanded that at least 65 percent of the signage be written in the local language. The demonstration unfolded in the market area of Chikkapete in Bengaluru.

The activists said in its argument that the heart of Karnataka's culture lies in its language, and the visibility of Kannada on signboards is seen as a crucial aspect of regional pride and identity.

In addition to promoting Kannada on signages, the activists have advocated for the translation of brand logos into Kannada.

Those who are discovered to be breaking the rules may have their trade licence suspended.

(With inputs from Anagha)

Also Read: 'Salaar' worldwide box office collection: Prabhas' film on a rampage, makes Rs 295.7 crore in 2 days