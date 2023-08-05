Bengaluru: Stung by stock market losses, Andhra techie commits suicide after killing wife, two daughters, says report

In a tragic incident, a 31-year-old software engineer from Andhra Pradesh, Veerarjuna Vijay, allegedly killed his wife and two young daughters before taking his own life. This took place in their flat located in Seegehalli, Kadugodi, in the Whitefield division of Bengaluru.

Veerarjuna was married to Hemavathi, a homemaker, for six years. The couple had two daughters, a two-and-a-half-year-old named Moksha Meghanayana and an eight-month-old named Srushti Sunayana. The family lived on the ground floor of Sai Gardens apartment.

The incident came to light when Hemavathi's younger brother, Shesha Sai, visited the apartment after failing to reach his sister over the phone. After noticing no activity inside the flat for two days, he peered through a window and discovered the horrifying scene. The police were immediately alerted.

Upon arrival, the Kadugodi police found the bodies in the bedroom with the lights on. Preliminary investigations suggest that Veerarjuna strangled his wife and daughters before hanging himself from the ceiling fan. The exact timeline of the events is yet to be determined, but it is believed that the incident could have occurred around midnight on July 31.

The couple's phones and laptops, which were found at the scene, are being examined for further clues. The forensic team is conducting a thorough investigation to piece together the circumstances leading up to this tragic event.

Meanwhile, an investigation has uncovered that the techie lived with the lifeless bodies of his wife and children for three days before taking his own life, reported IANS.

After examining his laptop and mobile, the police investigation further revealed that the techie ventured into the shares business a few years ago. However, he suffered massive losses and financial ruin.

The techie had taken out substantial loans to invest in shares. He was lured by the potential for high returns and the thrill of trading. However, the volatile nature of the stock market proved to be his downfall. His investments did not yield the expected returns, leading to significant losses.

As his losses mounted, he found himself trapped in a cycle of debt. The loans he had taken out to invest in the stock market became a burden he could not bear. The situation escalated into a severe economic crisis for him, pushing him further into debt and despair.

What is particularly distressing about this case is that Veerarjuna chose to keep his financial struggles a secret from his family. His wife, Hemavathi, was aware of his involvement in the share business and had repeatedly urged him not to invest in shares.

Their disagreements over his financial decisions even led to fights between the couple. Yet, the extent of his financial troubles remained unknown to her and the rest of the family until the tragic end.

Unable to bear the pressure from his family and the weight of his economic losses, Veerarjuna made the horrifying decision to kill his wife and their two daughters - Moksha Megha Nayana, aged one and a half years, and Sunayana, just eight months old.

