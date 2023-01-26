Bus ticketing platform redBus estimates 75 lakh Indians travelling during Republic Day weekend

Bus ticketing platform redBus estimates 75 lakh Indians to undertake intercity bus travel across the country during the long Republic Day weekend, between 25th and 29th January.

redBus in a statement said, "Overall travel trends for the Republic Day long weekend indicate that the western region of the country is largely led by leisure-driven travel, while the south and eastern parts are witnessing the IT cohort taking a break to visit their hometowns and holiday spots and people up north are seeking adventure amid the snow-capped mountains."

According to the estimation, in the north, travel between Delhi, Manali, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, and Chandigarh leads the demand for travel during the long weekend, while down south, the most popular destinations are Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and Madurai.

Meanwhile, Travel in the west region is led by Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Nagpur, Indore, Ahmedabad, and Rajkot and in the east, routes connecting Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Siliguri, Guwahati, Jorhat, and Digha are witnessing maximum demand, according to redBus.

Additionally, tier- 2 cities and towns too are witnessing a strong intent for travel which is evident from the high demand from places like, Coimbatore, Indore, Jaipur, Vijayawada, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and Nagpur, redBus said.

The most attractive pilgrimage destination remains Tirupati Balaji followed by Shirdi in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Beaches as holiday destinations continue to attract a lot of visitors during this harsh winter, with Goa and Pondicherry being the most sought-after tourist destinations in the country. People seeking to enjoy the adventure in the snowy peaks of the Himalayas are heading towards Manali in Himachal Pradesh, which is also a top tourist hotspot this weekend, redBus observed.

