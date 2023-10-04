'Can't comment on NewsClick's China link, strongly support media's role in free democracy': US

The United States has seen the reporting about the alleged ties of NewsClick with China but cannot comment on the veracity of those claims, the US government said on Tuesday.

We have seen reports about this outlet's ties to the People's Republic of China, "but we can't comment yet on the veracity of those claims", US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

Patel's comment came as the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakravarty after searching several locations and questioning many journalists linked to the portal, in connection with a case filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

This was following allegations that the portal received money for pro-China propaganda.

Reacting to the development, Patel said, "Separately, of course though, the US government strongly supports the robust role of the media globally, including social media, in a vibrant and free democracy."

"We raise concerns on these matters with the Indian government, with countries around the world, through our diplomatic engagements that are at the core of our bilateral relationship," he said.

"We have urged the Indian government and have done so not just with India, but other countries as well, about the importance of respecting the human rights of journalists, including freedom of expression both online and offline," he said.

The news website had recently hit the headlines for allegedly receiving money from US millionaire Neville Roy Singham for pro-China propaganda in India, according to a report by New York Times.

"In New Delhi, corporate filings show, Mr Singham's network financed a news site, NewsClick, that sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points," The New York Times then wrote.

Also Read: NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha arrested under UAPA in foreign funding case after raids

Also Read: NewsClick raids: 'Distraction from 'explosive' findings of Bihar caste survey,' says Congress

Also Read: Delhi Police raids NewsClick's office, journalists amid China funding row