Delhi crime: Man accused of killing 16-year-old girl arrested

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area in Rohini. The death of the girl has sent shockwaves across the city. According to ANI, the accused Sahil has been arrested. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the police said.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra has reacted to the gruesome murder and drew comparison of the crime to ‘The Kerala Story’ movie.



Mishra took to Twitter to speak about the incident. “This painful murder is happening in Delhi. Another minor Hindu girl being crushed to death. Accused Sahil is the son of Sarfaraz. How many Kerala stories in Delhi's bylanes? Shraddha has not yet got justice and doesn't know how many more Shraddhas are becoming victims of this brutality every day,” he wrote in Hindi.



A video of the teen getting stabbed and bludgeoned to death is being widely shared on social media. The accused allegedly stabbed her multiple times before bludgeoning her with a stone.



The body of the victim, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was found lying in the street, PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.



She was passing through the street when she was intercepted by the accused, who stabbed her multiple times, the officer said.



The couple was in a relationship but had a quarrel on Saturday. On Sunday, the victim planned to attend the birthday party of her friend's son but was intercepted and stabbed repeatedly. She was also hit with a stone, he added.

Also Read: Ahmedabad weather updates, CSK vs GT IPL final: Full match likely on reserve day