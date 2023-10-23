Disney+ Hotstar viewership breaks record, achieves 4.3 crore viewers during India vs New Zealand World Cup match

Disney+ Hotstar achieved a peak concurrency of 4.3 crore viewers during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand on Sunday (October 22).

This achievement by the platform represents the highest peak concurrency number achieved across all formats of cricket. These new numbers broke the streaming platform's own recent concurrency record of 3.5 crore viewers, which was created during the India Vs Pakistan match earlier in this tournament.

Moreover, the historic cricket battle between the Indian cricket team and New Zealand also crossed the earlier concurrency of 2.5 crore viewers, clocked during their clash at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals.

Commenting on this record-breaking viewership, Sajith Sivanandan, Head of Disney+ Hotstar India, said, "We want to thank our users who flocked to Disney+ Hotstar for the thrilling game between India vs New Zealand and helped us reset the world record for concurrent viewers for a live streaming event. We served 4.3 crore concurrent viewers (43 Million) at its peak during the match - a historical high and easily surpassed the 3.5 crore number (35 Million) previously set for the India vs Pakistan match in the same tournament.”

“As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 enters its business end and as it grabs the attention of India increasingly, we will continue to strive towards bringing these memorable moments to our users' screens,” he added.

On Sunday, Keeping up with their winning streak, the India cricket team won against New Zealand by four wickets, recording their fifth win in the ICC World Cup 2023 in Dharamshala. This win was also significant for the team as this was India’s first win against the Kiwis since 2003.

