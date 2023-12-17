Finfluencer says 'many folks my age are choosing not to have kids'; netizens say 'Narayana Murthy wants 70-hour workweeks'

Finfluencer Akshat Shrivastava's post on X platform (formerly Twitter) about the reasons for people his age "choosing to not have kids" has become a topic of discussion on Sunday.

Shrivasatava said these days jobs have become more demanding, things have become more expensive and life, in general, has been more stressful.

"Many folks my age are choosing NOT to have kids. For many this is NOT a 'life-style' choice they are making. But, a genuine (important) impediment. [1] Jobs have become more demanding (no time). [2] Things have become expensive (school fee, rent, etc). [3] Our life has become more stressful. The outcome is: many people who WANT to have kids can't afford to have kids," he said on 'X'.

Netizens posted an array of opinions supporting the finfluencer's hot take.

"I believe the primary reason for this change in lifestyle is our constant connection to others. We’re inundated with information about affluent spending and living on platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram. In the past, we only compared ourselves to relatives or friends, but now we’re comparing ourselves to the entire world, leading to perpetual dissatisfaction. While there are good options for affordable schooling, housing, cars, and mobiles, we often choose high-end products. This pattern makes it difficult to accumulate enough resources to start a family," said one X user.

Another X user said at a time when Infosys' Narayana Murthy is exhorting India's youth to work 70 hours every week, there would be hardly any time for family and kids.

"With the rising cost of living in cities, there’s a high chance that both the spouses would be working, hence no time to even take care of the child. In the past, one of the spouses usually the husband worked long hours and the wife took care of the household and raised the kids," read the post.

"The whole idea of going to the cities to do jobs was to have a better lifestyle than our ancestors. Turns out, our ancestors were able to have 7-8 kids, live 100 yrs, & take care of their lineage in a joint family in a village," observed another netizen.

Early in Hindu Families use to have One Bread Earner, while 8-10 People where dependent still our ancestors use to manage finances easily and some how manage to create wealth.



"Education cost eats a lot of money! That’s the only concern when you have kids! Food, clothes, doctor fee is manageable most of times but education expense has always raised my eyebrows," quipped an X user.

"The middle class are paying taxes, yet reaping minimal government benefits. In the face of rising inflation, it's a struggle to provide for our families and raise kids," said another X user.

On Saturday, Shrivastava said in a separate X post that it is "MUCH (sic) better to have a 50K salary in a peaceful city than making 1L in a metro".