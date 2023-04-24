'From podium to footpath': India's top wrestlers spend night sleeping in the open

Top wrestlers of the country spent last night sleeping in the open on a 'footpath'.

On Sunday, India's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, resumed their protest over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The top wrestlers demanded the Centre to make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations against the WFI chief.

"It's been three months and we haven't got justice. That's why we are here again, to demand justice. We will sleep, eat here until we get justice," world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat said on Sunday.

The wrestlers demanded that an FIR be lodged against Brij Bhushan, who has denied the allegations that first surfaced in January this year.

"We will not budge from Jantar Mantar," said Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, adding that this fight will not stop.

Earlier in January, these wrestlers had raised the issue but ended their three-day long sit-in after marathon talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Thakur had announced the five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer M C Mary Kom, to look into the allegations.

"How long is it going to take for the (government) committee to submit its report? It has already been three months and we are still waiting to hear from them. Will the report come out after the girls, who have filed complaints, die?" questioned Phogat, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the panel has issued notice to the Delhi Police in the matter and sought an action taken report by April 25. The Commission has sought a copy of the FIR and asked the police to explain the reasons for delay in registration of FIR.

(With agency inputs)

