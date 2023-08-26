'From Sept 5-15, there will be a lot of inconvenience due to G20 Summit, and I apologise': PM Modi to Delhi residents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the residents of Delhi might face inconvenience as traffic rules will be changed due to the upcoming G20 Summit in September. But he said that despite the hurdles, Delhi residents should ensure that the global event is a success.

“From 5-15th September, there will be a lot of inconvenience, I apologise for that in advance. These are our guests... traffic rules will be changed, we will be stopped from going to several places but some things are necessary...,” PM Modi said while addressing a public reception at the Palam airport on his return from a two-nation visit.

PM Modi added: "The entire country is the host of the G20 Summit, but guests are coming to Delhi. The residents of Delhi have a special responsibility to make the G20 Summit a success. They have to ensure that the reputation of the nation is not affected one bit."

The G20 Summit will be held in the national capital from September 9 to 10. It is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of states and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

The summit will be held at the newly built convention centre in Pragati Maidan in Delhi. As officials and leaders from the world's leading economies will start arriving in the national capital from September 8, the central and Delhi governments have announced that their offices and other private offices and schools will remain closed from September 8-10.

Buses will either be stopped or alternate routes will be provided in areas with VVIP movement. Interstate bus service can be rescheduled around the Delhi border, Delhi Police sources have said.

The Delhi Traffic Police is expected to keep cargo trucks out of the city for three days. They will be diverted to the Eastern and Western peripheral expressways.

However, vehicles with permission or carrying important cargo will be allowed to enter the national capital. A detailed advisory will be issued soon.

Services of Delhi Metro will remain functional. However, stations in the New Delhi area, such as Supreme Court, Khan Market, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, are scheduled to be closed for three days, as per a statement issued by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The order was issued at the request of Delhi Police.

Besides, key market areas, Connaught Place, Khan Market, Malcha Marg, Shankar Market, Janpath, Mohan Singh Place, and Palika Bazar, will be closed for three days.

Earlier in the day, Modi shared a recorded video message to the delegates attending the G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting, and said culture has an inherent potential to unite people across countries.

The Prime Minister said Varanasi is a treasure chest of spirituality, knowledge and truth. “Culture has the inherent potential to unite… your work holds immense significance for entire humanity,” Modi told the gathering of G20 ministers.

