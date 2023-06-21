Honey Singh gets death threat from the gang that killed Sidhu Moose Wala

Rapper and music producer Honey Singh on Wednesday said that he has registered an FIR with the Delhi Police after receiving death threat and an extortion phone call from gangster Goldy Brar.

Honey Singh visited the Delhi Police headquarters today in response to the threatening phone call and filled a complaint with the special cell, reported ANI.

Satinderjit Singh Brar, alias Goldy Brar, is the main accused and mastermind behind the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and is believed to be hiding in Canada.

Goldy Brar, who is also associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, took responsibility for the attack on Sidhu Moose Wala in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar was born in 1994 and holds a BA degree. He went to Canada on a student visa in 2017.

During his interaction with the media at the Delhi Police headquarters, Honey Singh refrained from disclosing specific details without consulting the police.

However, he confirmed that his staff received a threatening call from a person named Goldy Brar. Honey Singh expressed his concern and fear regarding the call, stating that it was the first time he had received such a threat. He has requested protection from the Delhi Police.

"I am scared, my entire family is scared. Who isn't scared of death? This is the first time I have got such a threat. I have got a lot of love from people," Honey Singh said after meeting the Commissioner.

He added, "My staff and I have got calls from international numbers as well as voice notes from someone claiming to be Goldy Brar. I have given the Commissioner all the evidence. I have requested him to give me security and get the matter investigated. I am really scattered right now."

Last year, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his SUV near his village Moosa in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

In his Facebook post, Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's killing, citing vengeance for the death of Vicky Middukhera. Goldy Brar mentioned the involvement of Sachin Bishnoi Dhattaranwali, Lawrence Bishnoi, and himself in the assassination.

After the murder, Interpol-Ottawa’s Fugitive Apprehension Support Team added Brar to Canada’s list of top 25 most wanted fugitives list.