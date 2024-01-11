India rises by 3 ranks to 80th spot in 2024, Pakistani passport fourth worst globally: Henley Passport Index 

The Indian Passport is the 80th most powerful passport in the world right now along the passport of Uzbekistan as it provides Indians with visa-free access to 62 countries. Indians can travel visa-free to countries including Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, Barbados, Thailand, Jordan, Malaysia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Indonesia.

Indians can get visa on arrival in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Maldives, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Iran, Bolivia, Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Gabon, Madagascar, Seychelles, Mauritania, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Samoa, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.

With this, the Indian passport has risen by 3 ranks compared to 2023. India is followed by countries like Bhutan, Chad, Egypt, Jordan, Vietnam, Myanmar, Angola, Mongolia, Mozambique, Tajikistan, Madagascar, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Equitorial Guinea, Senegal, Algeria, Cambodia and Mali on the list.

Among the top passports globally were France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain, according to the Henley Passport Index 2024. The ranking, based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), shows that Japan and Singapore have consistently held the top spot for the past five years.

People who are holding any of these passports can visit 194 countries without a visa. Finland, Sweden, and South Korea are tied in second place, providing visa-free access to 193 destinations. Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands are third, with access to 192 destinations.

The United Kingdom also made significant progress as it rose by two ranks to secure the fourth position. People having a British passport can access 192 destinations without a visa.

Coming to the world's worst passports globally, the Pakistani passport as Pakistanis can travel to 34 countries without a visa. These countries include Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia, Qatar, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Vanuatu.

Pakistanis can also obtain visa on arrival on e-visa for 27 countries including Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritania, Mozambique, Myanmar, Palau, Rwanda, Samoa, Seychelles, Somalia Timor-Leste, Togo, Turkey, Tuvalu and Uganda.

Pakistan was followed by Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. While people having the Iraqi passport have visa-free access to 31 countries, those with Syrian and Afghani passports have visa-free access to 29 and 28 countries, respectively.

