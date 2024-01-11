scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
In Focus
India rises by 3 ranks to 80th spot in 2024, Pakistani passport fourth worst globally: Henley Passport Index 

Feedback

India rises by 3 ranks to 80th spot in 2024, Pakistani passport fourth worst globally: Henley Passport Index 

India is followed by countries like Bhutan, Chad, Egypt, Jordan, Vietnam, and Myanmar on Henley Passport Index 2024. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Indian passport is the eightieth most powerful passport globally Indian passport is the eightieth most powerful passport globally
SUMMARY
  • India ranks 80th on the latest Henley Passport Index, allowing citizens to travel to 62 countries without a visa
  • France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain lead with the world's most powerful passport
  • The disparity between the countries at the top and bottom of the index has reached an all-time high

The Indian Passport is the 80th most powerful passport in the world right now along the passport of Uzbekistan as it provides Indians with visa-free access to 62 countries. Indians can travel visa-free to countries including Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, Barbados, Thailand, Jordan, Malaysia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Indonesia. 

Indians can get visa on arrival in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Maldives, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Iran, Bolivia, Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Gabon, Madagascar, Seychelles, Mauritania, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Samoa, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe. 

With this, the Indian passport has risen by 3 ranks compared to 2023. India is followed by countries like Bhutan, Chad, Egypt, Jordan, Vietnam, Myanmar, Angola, Mongolia, Mozambique, Tajikistan, Madagascar, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Equitorial Guinea, Senegal, Algeria, Cambodia and Mali on the list. 

Among the top passports globally were France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain, according to the Henley Passport Index 2024.  The ranking, based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), shows that Japan and Singapore have consistently held the top spot for the past five years. 

People who are holding any of these passports can visit 194 countries without a visa. Finland, Sweden, and South Korea are tied in second place, providing visa-free access to 193 destinations. Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands are third, with access to 192 destinations. 

Also Read: World’s most powerful passports 2023 list released: Indian passport ranks at...

The United Kingdom also made significant progress as it rose by two ranks to secure the fourth position. People having a British passport can access 192 destinations without a visa. 

Coming to the world's worst passports globally, the Pakistani passport as Pakistanis can travel to 34 countries without a visa. These countries include Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia, Qatar, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Vanuatu.

Pakistanis can also obtain visa on arrival on e-visa for 27 countries including Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritania, Mozambique, Myanmar, Palau, Rwanda, Samoa, Seychelles, Somalia Timor-Leste, Togo, Turkey, Tuvalu and Uganda. 

Pakistan was followed by Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. While people having the Iraqi passport have visa-free access to 31 countries, those with Syrian and Afghani passports have visa-free access to 29 and 28 countries, respectively. 

Also Read: Is US SEC's approval of Bitcoin ETF a game-changer for the crypto world?

Published on: Jan 11, 2024, 3:16 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement