India to sign Artemis Accords for space exploration; ISRO-NASA to launch joint mission to ISS

The White House on Thursday said that India has decided to join the Artemis Accords, an agreement that brings together like-minded nations in the field of civil space exploration

The White House announced that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have also agreed to collaborate on a joint mission to the International Space Station in 2024.

These developments were revealed prior to the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden at the Oval Office.

The Artemis Accords are based on the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 and serve as a non-binding framework of principles to guide civil space exploration and utilisation in the 21st century.

The accords are part of an American-led initiative to return humans to the moon by 2025 and eventually expand space exploration to Mars and beyond.

Furthermore, NASA and ISRO are working on establishing a strategic framework for cooperation in human spaceflight this year. The senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also mentioned that several partnerships are being formed in the field of semiconductors.

Micron Technology, supported by the Indian National Semiconductor Mission, announced an investment of over USD 800 million to build a semiconductor assembly and test facility in India, with additional financial support of USD 2.75 billion from Indian authorities.

Additionally, US companies like Applied Materials and Lamb Research are collaborating on semiconductor initiatives and training programs to accelerate India's semiconductor workforce development goals.

“On critical minerals and mineral security, the United States will announce its support for India becoming a member of the Mineral Security Partnership which is led by the US State Department and strengthens the critical minerals supply chain and ensures that our respective markets are well supplied with essential critical minerals that are needed for climate, economic and strategic technology goals,” the official said.

“On advanced computing, artificial intelligence and quantum information science, India and the United States have first established a joint Indo-US quantum coordination mechanism that will facilitate more collaboration between our industries, academia, and government,” said the official.

The United States will express support for India's membership in the Mineral Security Partnership, an initiative led by the US State Department that strengthens the critical minerals supply chain.

Cooperation in advanced computing, artificial intelligence, and quantum information science is also being fostered through the establishment of a joint Indo-US quantum coordination mechanism and the signing of an implementation arrangement on artificial intelligence, advanced wireless, and quantum technologies.

Both countries are working together on 5G and 6G technologies, including Open Radio Access Network (RAN) systems, with plans for field trials, rollouts, and scale deployments in both markets.

“Here we'll be announcing partnerships on open ran, field trials and rollouts, including scale deployments in both countries with operators and vendors of both markets. This will involve backing from the US International Development Finance, for cooperation and to promote the deployments in India,” the official said.

The US will support the removal of telecommunications equipment made by untrusted vendors through the US rip and replace program and welcomes Indian participation in this initiative.

Collaborations in higher education and research partnerships in fields such as agriculture, energy, and health are being pursued through the launch of a university network with Indo-US global challenges.

These various initiatives aim to enhance cooperation between India and the United States across multiple sectors, promoting technological advancements, innovation, and shared goals in space exploration, semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced telecommunications, and higher education.