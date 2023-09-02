Isro successfully launches Aditya L1 mission to unravel secrets of the Sun; Welfare of humanity, says PM Modi

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) successfully launched its first solar observatory mission Aditya-L1 on Saturday, which is scheduled to study solar activity in space, its effect on Earth, other planets, and overall weather.

The spacecraft lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 11.50 am IST.

The spacecraft separated from the fourth stage of the rocket nearly an hour after launch. It was one of the longest missions of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Aditya L1 has now embarked on a journey that will last approximately four months before it reaches its destination, the Lagrange point 1 (L1).

After the Aditya L1 satellite separated from the upper stage of the PSLV rocket, the mission was deemed a success by ISRO chairman S Somanath.

According to Isro, Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory to study the Sun. The spacecraft, after travelling about 1.5 million k.m. from the Earth over 125 days, is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit at the Sun-Earth Lagrange point (L1).

The L1 point is a suitable vantage point for the mission as around the point the spacecraft can remain in the same position without using a lot of fuel. There are five such points in the Earth-Sun system, labeled L1 to L5. The L1 point is located between the Earth and the Sun, about 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth, in the direction of the Sun.

This is why the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) placed the James Webb Space Telescope at the second Lagrange point (L2).

In layman's terms, L1 is a point in space where the gravitational forces of two celestial bodies, the Sun and Earth, are at a balance or equilibrium. This will allow an object placed there to remain relatively stable with respect to both celestial bodies.

The Aditya-L1 is loaded with seven payloads and will send data to Earth. The Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) is the most significant payload.

It is expected to capture around 1,440 solar images daily for analysis. The propulsion system, including the Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM), plays a vital role in reaching the intended orbit.

Congratulating Isro, PM Narendra Modi said after the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, “After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1. Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop a better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity.”

Aditya-L1 will stay in earth-bound orbits for 16 days, during which it will undergo five manoeuvres to gain the necessary velocity for its journey.

Here are the details of Aditya L1’s journey to the L1 point.

Initial Orbit: The spacecraft was initially placed in a Low Earth Orbit.

Elliptical Orbit: The orbit will then be adjusted to become more elliptical.

Exit from Earth's Gravitational Sphere of Influence (SOI): The spacecraft will be propelled towards the L1 point using onboard propulsion. As the spacecraft moves towards the Lagrange point, it will exit Earth's gravitational Sphere of Influence.

Cruise Phase: After leaving Earth's SOI, the cruise phase of the mission will commence.

Halo Orbit: Subsequently, the spacecraft will be injected into a large halo orbit around the Lagrange point (L1).

