JN.1 surge: Do we need a new Covid vaccine? Former AIIMS director says THIS

Former AIIMS director and senior pulmonologist Randeep Guleria said the new coronavirus sub-variant, JN.1, is more transmissible and is spreading rapidly but is not causing severe infections or hospitalisations.

In an interview with ANI, Guleria stated that the new Covid variant is becoming more dominant. "It is more transmissible, it is spreading more rapidly, it is gradually becoming a dominant variant. It is causing more infections but the data also suggests that it is not causing severe infections or hospitalisations," he told the news agency.

He further added that most of the symptoms are predominantly in the upper airways, like fever, cough, cold, sore throat, running nose, and body aches.

Speaking further on the requirement of a new vaccine, he said that there is a need for a vaccine that covers a broader type of the virus. "We have had multiple mutations. Jn.1 is sub lineage of Omicron. So a vaccine which is made against Omicron will be effective against this variant also," he said.

The former AIIMS director also talked about the need for more data to show -- the current immunity in the population as well as the protection that we currently have based on the previous vaccinations that we got. Based on that, the decision regarding a new vaccine can be taken.

All about the new Covid variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest", given its rapidly increasing spread but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.

The variant was previously classified as a variant of interest as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said.

However, in recent weeks, JN.1 cases continued to be reported in multiple countries and its prevalence has rapidly increased globally.

Twenty-two cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 were reported in India until December 21, with 21 cases reported from Goa and another from Kerala.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul had said earlier that the scientific community in India is closely investigating the new variant but stressed the need for states to ramp up testing and strengthen their surveillance systems.

