Karnataka Bandh today over Cauvery river water sharing row: Top 5 points so far

The southern state of Karnataka is witnessing a day long state-wise bandh called by farmer unions and pro-Kannada organisations today. The bandh has been called to protest the release of Cauvery water to neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu.

Authorities have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara and Hassan districts, and declared a holiday for schools and colleges there.

The Kannada film industry has extended support to the bandh. Theatres across the state have cancelled shows till evening, with the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association backing the bandh. The Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union and Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Associations too have extended their support to the bandh.

Karnataka Bandh today: Top 5 points

1. It may be noted that Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directed the Karnataka government to release water at the rate of 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to Tamil Nadu from Thursday (September 28) to October 15. Following this, farmer unions and pro-Kannada organisations called for a bandh.

2. Bengaluru police on Friday detained several protesters of pro-Kannada organisations. Moreover, a group from pro-Kannada organisation, who gathered at the arrival gate of Kempegowda International Airport to register their protest, were also taken into preventive detention by the Bengaluru Police.

3. "The state government is releasing Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. If Cauvery river water is going to Tamil Nadu like this, the people of Bengaluru will not have drinking water. The Karnataka government has failed to present its case before CWMA (Cauvery Water Management Authority)," BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said, as per ANI.

4. As many as 44 flights scheduled to take off and land at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru were cancelled on Friday. A total of 22 flights coming to Bengaluru and 22 departure flights were cancelled. Similarly, state transport corporations too cancelled many of their bus services, especially in the Cauvery basin districts of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar, where the bandh had the most impact.

5. For decades, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been locked in a battle over the sharing of Cauvery river water, which is a major source of irrigation and drinking water for millions of people in the region. Karnataka has been maintaining that it is not in a position to release water, taking into account its own need for drinking water and irrigation for standing crops in the Cauvery basin areas, as there has been water scarcity due to deficit monsoon rains.

