Watch: Siddharth walks out of 'Chithha' press conference after protestors interrupt event amid Cauvery row

Actor Siddharth, who was in Bengaluru, Karnataka to promote his new film Chithha, had to walk out of a press conference on Thursday after members of the pro-Kannada organisation walked in and started creating a ruckus.

Siddharth was addressing the media when a few pro-Kannada protestors walked into the venue and asked the organisers to stop the event. They called the programme unnecessary when the Cauvery issue is raging and asked Siddharth to show his support for the movement. As the situation worsened, the actor stood up with folded hands, thanked the audience and walked out of the venue.

Videos of the entire scene have been going viral on social media ever since.

What is the Cauvery issue?

On Tuesday, the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) recommended the Karnataka government to release 3,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for 18 days from September 28.

The direction of the CWRC will be challenged before the Supreme Court, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah said he has spoken to the State's legal team which opined that it should be challenged in the apex court. "We are challenging the order of the Regulation Committee before the Supreme Court. We don't have water to give," the CM told reporters, as per PTI.

The decades-old Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has again hit the headlines with farmers from both states taking to the streets, demanding a "fair share" of the river water.

Amid this, Karnataka Bandh has been called today by 'Kannada Okkuta', an umbrella outfit for Kannada organisations, led by activist Vatal Nagaraj, to oppose release of water to Tamil Nadu.

