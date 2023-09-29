scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Watch: Siddharth walks out of 'Chithha' press conference after protestors interrupt event amid Cauvery row

Feedback

Watch: Siddharth walks out of 'Chithha' press conference after protestors interrupt event amid Cauvery row

Actor Siddharth, who was in Bengaluru, Karnataka to promote his new film Chithha, had to walk out of a press conference on Thursday after members of the pro-Kannada organisation walked in and started creating a ruckus

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
(Image: Screengrab/X) (Image: Screengrab/X)
SUMMARY
  • Actor Siddharth, who was in Bengaluru, Karnataka to promote his new film Chithha, had to walk out of a press conference on Thursday
  • He walked out after members of the pro-Kannada organisation walked in and started creating a ruckus
  • Siddharth was addressing the media when a few pro-Kannada protestors walked into the venue and asked the organisers to stop the event

Actor Siddharth, who was in Bengaluru, Karnataka to promote his new film Chithha, had to walk out of a press conference on Thursday after members of the pro-Kannada organisation walked in and started creating a ruckus.  

Siddharth was addressing the media when a few pro-Kannada protestors walked into the venue and asked the organisers to stop the event. They called the programme unnecessary when the Cauvery issue is raging and asked Siddharth to show his support for the movement. As the situation worsened, the actor stood up with folded hands, thanked the audience and walked out of the venue.

Videos of the entire scene have been going viral on social media ever since.

What is the Cauvery issue?

On Tuesday, the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) recommended the Karnataka government to release 3,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for 18 days from September 28.

The direction of the CWRC will be challenged before the Supreme Court, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah said he has spoken to the State's legal team which opined that it should be challenged in the apex court. "We are challenging the order of the Regulation Committee before the Supreme Court. We don't have water to give," the CM told reporters, as per PTI.

The decades-old Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has again hit the headlines with farmers from both states taking to the streets, demanding a "fair share" of the river water.

Amid this, Karnataka Bandh has been called today by 'Kannada Okkuta', an umbrella outfit for Kannada organisations, led by activist Vatal Nagaraj, to oppose release of water to Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Karnataka bandh: Protests underway, 50 arrested; cabs, autos off road; Sec 144 in Bengaluru

Also Read: Karnataka Bandh: 44 flights cancelled; passengers create ruckus at KIA

Published on: Sep 29, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement