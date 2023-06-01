Land-for-jobs scam case: CBI granted time to file supplementary charge sheet

A Delhi Court on Thursday granted more time to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its supplementary charge sheet in the alleged land-for-jobs scam case.

Special judge Geetanjali Goel on Thursday granted more time to the CBI after being informed that some new facts have to be included, news agency ANI reported.

While granting time, the Court expressed displeasure with CBI and said it is continuously delaying the matter, and that it is not right, the report revealed further. The next date of hearing in the matter is July 12. The court has asked the agency to expedite.

Earlier on March 15, the same Court granted regular bail to former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, their daughter RJD MP Misa Bharti and other accused in the case.

Land-for-jobs scam case

The land-for-jobs case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Prasad's family when he was the minister of railways between 2004 and 2009. The jobs were allegedly exchanged for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and their associates.

In its charge sheet, the CBI alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

It alleged that as a quid pro quo, the candidates directly or through their immediate relatives and family members sold land to the family members of RJD chief Prasad, then railway minister, at highly discounted rates up to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates.

Also Read: Manipur violence: Panel led by retired HC judge to monitor probe by special CBI team, says Amit Shah

Also Read: 'New dark age': Scientists up in arms as NCERT removes chapters on periodic table, evolution theory from Class 10 textbooks