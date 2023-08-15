'Lappu sa Sachin': Seema Haider plans to take legal action against neighbour

Recently, a video went gone viral on social media featuring Pakistani woman Seema Haider’s neighbour Mithilesh Bhati, who called Sachin Meena 'lappu' and 'jhingur'. Now, Seema Haider, who is married to Sachin, has said that she plans to take legal action against the neighbour.

AP Singh, Seema's lawyer, warned that Mithilesh Bhati will face retaliation from every husband in the country for her "disrespectful" remarks against Sachin.

The decision to take legal action came after Bhati used words like 'lappu' and 'jhingur' to refer to Sachin and became the talk of the town overnight.

AP Singh mentioned that these terms come across as an insult to every husband. “In a diverse country like ours, insults based on skin colour and physical attributes will not be tolerated. We are planning to take legal action against the woman,” the lawyer said.

Also WATCH: From India being a developed nation by 2047 to Vishwakarma Yojana, tackling inflation, women scientists’ achievements in Chandrayaan mission; Key highlights from PM Modi’s Independence Day 2023 speech

Bhati, however, said she did not insult anyone. She said she got angry, and those words slipped from her mouth. "Such language is commonly used here in our colloquial conversations. People call me ‘lappi’ but that doesn’t mean I will become ‘lappi’. I have not insulted anyone," she said.

Also WATCH: AI reimagines Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Tagore singing National Anthem Jana Gana Mana: Independence Day 2023 Special

In May this year, Seema Haider entered India illegally via Nepal to be with her Indian lover, Sachin Meena. She is currently shooting for her debut film ‘Karachi to Noida’ produced by Amit Jani. However, a leader from Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Sunday asked Haider and the producer of the film to stop the shooting or be ready to face consequences.

Also WATCH: Nikhil Kamath’s pic with PM Modi, Mukesh Ambani, Bhavish Aggarwal on Ola S1 X E-scooters launch, Anand Mahindra shares video of British orchestra playing National Anthem: India Inc. on X (Twitter)

Recently, a video surfaced on the internet where Seema was seen giving auditions for 'Karachi to Noida'. The producer called her ex-husband, Ghulam Haider, to India to know the nitty-gritty of her life. "We want to tell the world how this love story unfolded while playing PUBG, how and why she came to India. We want to convey these elements in our film. So, that's why we are gathering every detail about Seema Haider," Amit Jani said.

Seema Haider and Sachin Meena got in touch while playing PUBG in 2019 and a dramatic love story unfolded between the two. Seema, 30, and Sachin, 22, live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where the latter runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

Also WATCH: Britannia’s 1947% More History campaign features AI images, videos of living Indian freedom fighters Leela Chitale, Lt. Asha Sahay, Lt R. Madhavan, Lakshmi Krishnan, Gour Hari Das: Independence Day Special

Also Read: India at 76: Indians optimistic country's clout will rise, but feel unemployment will be top challenge in next 4 years, says survey

Also WATCH: Akshay Kumar becomes Indian citizen, Deepika, Hrithik's first looks from Fighter, Gadar 2’s Sunny Deol celebrates Independence Day with Indian Army, Ananya, Alia’s I-Day greetings: Celebs on Insta