Business Today
Millennial manager quits job for being asked to work from office, company later lists role as ‘remote’

Millennial manager quits job for being asked to work from office, company later lists role as ‘remote’

Though her team was still very productive and Danielle said it was the senior executives of the company that wanted to see people work in the office.

Millennials prefer working remotely Millennials prefer working remotely
SUMMARY
  • She quit her job to join a hybrid-first company for an all-remote job.
  • Her previous job has now been listed as a ‘remote job’.
  • Danielle said companies need to figure out how to stay productive in hybrid mode.

A marketing manager named Danielle made the decision to resign from her job when her company mandated employees to return to the office, as reported by Business Insider on Tuesday.

Even before the pandemic introduced the concept of full-time remote work, Danielle had a preference for working from home one or two days a week. The shift to a full-time "work from home" setup proved to be more favorable for her, allowing her to spend additional time with her children and spouse.

However, the scenario changed as her company gradually mandated all employees to resume working from the office. Despite her team maintaining high productivity levels, Danielle pointed out that it was the company's senior executives who insisted on a physical presence in the office. She observed that this sentiment stemmed from a lack of belief in productivity without direct visual confirmation.

"People in managerial or leadership roles who need to physically see employees present to believe they are working lack an understanding of how people work," commented Danielle.

She added, "Being a competent manager involves understanding the optimal work style for your team members and maintaining effective communication. Remote work can actually facilitate open communication more effectively if the available tools are utilized appropriately."

Subsequently, she chose to leave her position and joined a hybrid-first company where she now holds an entirely remote job. Interestingly, the company she previously departed from earlier this year has now listed her former role as a "remote job."

Danielle shared her perspective on the evolving work landscape, noting, "To attract a diverse talent pool, companies need to broaden their horizons. Embracing hybrid or remote work is necessary for this shift. I believe that companies will inevitably transition to this new work paradigm."

She emphasized the need for companies to adapt to effective communication and productivity within a hybrid setting, rather than insisting on employees returning to the office.

"The tools and capabilities are readily available. The challenge lies in whether individuals are willing to embrace this new way of working. Like any significant social shift, there will always be those who cling to the old ways," Danielle concluded.

Published on: Aug 24, 2023, 5:29 PM IST
