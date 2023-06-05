Monsoon onset delayed in Kerala, expected to arrive by June 7: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the arrival of monsoon in Kerala is delayed by three to four days. IMD earlier predicted that the monsoon would hit the state by June 4. As per the current study, the monsoon is expected to reach Kerala by June 7.

“With an increase in westerly winds over the south Arabian Sea, the conditions are becoming favourable. Also, the depth of westerly winds is gradually increasing and yesterday, the 4th June, it reached a point 2.1 km above mean sea level,” said IMD in a statement on Monday.

“The cloud mass over the Southeast Arabian Sea is also increasing, we expect that these favourable conditions for monsoon onset over Kerala will further improve during the next 3-4 days,” the weather agency added.

As per previous years' data, monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 1 in 2020, June 3 in 2021 and May 29 in 2022.

As per IMD, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds, are very likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka and isolated scattered activity over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during next 5 days.

IMD also predicted light rainfall over the western Himalayan region in next four to five days.

Severe heat wave conditions are very likely to continue in some pockets over Bihar between June 4 and 8.

This heat wave condition is very likely to continue in isolated pockets over West Bengal & Sikkim and Northeast Jharkhand during June 4-8; over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on June 4-5; over Telangana during June 4-6; over Vidarbha during June 6-8 and over Uttar Pradesh on June 7-9.

