Parliament Monsoon Session 2023:  Amit Shah to move Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha today; what you need to know 

Monsoon Session 2023 updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, or Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The development comes days after the Bill to replace the ordinance on transfers and postings of officers in the Delhi government was passed in Lok Sabha on August 3 by a voice vote after a walkout by the MPs of the INDIA alliance.

“The Delhi services bill will come up in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Voting for the passage of the bill will be held the same day in the evening after the conclusion of a discussion on the bill,” PTI reported citing a source.

While tabling the bill in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said the problem is not getting the right to do transfer postings but getting control of the vigilance department. "The problem is not getting the right to do transfer postings but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows," he said in the Lok Sabha.

If passed in the Rajya Sabha too, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, empowers the Centre to make rules in connection with Delhi Government including functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees. The bill also authorises department secretaries to bring to the notice of the LG, Chief Minister and Chief Secretary any matter that may bring Delhi Government into controversy with the Centre.

It further empowers the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to exercise sole discretion on several matters including those recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority as well as the summoning, prorogation, and dissolution of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The Bill, if passed in the upper house, will replace an existing ordinance which overrides the Supreme Court giving Delhi government the control over most services.

In May this year, the Centre brought an ordinance on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi after a Supreme Court verdict gave the elected government in Delhi control over services. The ordinance proposed to set up a National Capital Service Authority for recommendations to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor regarding matters concerning transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters.

The ordinance came days after the Supreme Court gave the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking the support of opposition parties against the bill, especially in the upper house. Several members of the INDIA alliance have also said that they will oppose the bill. There are a total of 245 seats in the Rajya Sabha, of which eight are vacant. AAP and Congress have also issued whips to all their MPs asking them to remain present in the house from August 7-8.

"All members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11 am onwards until adjournment of the House from 7th August to 8th August, 2023, without fail and support the party stand. This may be treated as MOST IMPORTANT," AAP's whip read.

With this, the total number of seats in the upper house is 237 whereas the majority mark to pass the Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha is 119. Combined strength of all the parties that have supported the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) including the Congress is 105. Jagan Reddy’s YSRCP and Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have, however, extended their support to the bill.

(With agency inputs)

