Parliament Special Session 2023: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha days after G20 Summit  

Parliament Special Session 2023 news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Lok Sabha at 11 am today, marking the start of the Parliament’s special session. The special session, being held from September 18-22, will see a discussion on Parliament’s 75-year-long journey. The House proceedings will move to the new Parliament building tomorrow.

A total of eight bills have been listed for consideration and passage during this session, according to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi. These bills include Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023; the Post Office Bill, 2023; and The Post Office Bill, 2023.

A bill on welfare of senior citizens and three related to scheduled caste/scheduled tribes (SC/ST) order have also reportedly been added to the agenda. PM Modi’s Lok Sabha address comes days after the G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi.

The G20 Summit was organised under India’s presidency in New Delhi from September 9-10. G20 Summit 2023 is widely being seen as successful by policy analysts given the consensus achieved on the New Delhi Declaration and the addition of the African Union to the grouping. The New Delhi Declaration said that the G20 remains committed to pursuing efforts to evolve and solve multilateral development banks (MDBs) and also a pursuing a harmonised approach on regulating crypto.

It also endorsed swifter debt resolution in low and middle-income countries through the common framework. Another achievement was the endorsement of the G20 Framework for Systems of Digital Public Infrastructure as well as the plan to build and maintain a Global Digital Public Infrastructure Repository, a virtual repository of DPI shared voluntarily by G20 members and other countries.

During the course of the summit, the India Middle East Europe Corridor (IMEC) was also launched with an objective to boost trade and connectivity between India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Jordan and Europe. The IMEC comprises two corridors—the east corridor connecting India to Gulf nations and the northern corridor connecting Gulf nations to Europe. It will also include a railway that will provide a ship-to-rail transit network to supplement maritime and road transport routes.

