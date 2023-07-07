PM Modi to flag off 2 Vande Bharat trains from Gorakhpur today; unveil projects worth Rs 12,000 crore in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to four states, will flag off two new Vande Bharat trains in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. He will dedicate and lay foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 50,000 crores during these two days.

The two Vande Bharat Express trains that PM Modi will unveil from Gorakhpur Railway station are Gorakhpur–Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur–Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express.

Gorakhpur–Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will pass through Ayodhya and will improve connectivity to important cities in the state and also give a fillip to tourism. Jodhpur–Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express will improve connectivity to famous places such as Jodhpur, Abu Road, Ahmedabad and will boost socio economic development in the region.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Gorakhpur Railway Station redevelopment. The station will be redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 498 crore and will provide world class passenger amenities, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

"Our government is constantly engaged in strengthening the rail infrastructure across the country. In this direction tomorrow, Vande Bharat train between Gorakhpur-Lucknow will get the privilege of being flagged off. Apart from this, I will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur railway station," PM Modi tweeted on Thursday.

During his visit to Gorakhpur, he will first participate in the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press.

Apart from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's turf, PM Modi will also visit Varanasi on Friday where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,100 crore.

बाबा विश्वनाथ की नगरी वाराणसी की विकास यात्रा में कल एक और अहम पड़ाव आने वाला है। वहां कई विकास परियोजनाओं के उद्घाटन और शिलान्यास का सुअवसर मिलेगा। इनमें पं. दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जंक्शन-सोन नगर के बीच डेडिकेटेड फ्रेट कॉरिडोर के अलावा तीन रेल लाइनों का लोकार्पण भी शामिल है। इनके साथ… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2023

Moreover, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects in a public programme in Raipur on July 7.

On July 8, PM Modi will reach Warangal, Telangana and attend a public programme where he will lay the foundation stone of various projects. He will also visit Bikaner where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects in Rajasthan.

Also Read: IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states; check weather forecast

Also Read: Petrol, diesel revised price on July 7: Check current rates per litre in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here