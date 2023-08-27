scorecardresearch
Prime Minister Modi to address B20 Summit India 2023 in Delhi today

Established in 2010, B20 is among the most prominent engagement groups in G20, with companies and business organisations as participants.

SUMMARY
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the B20 Summit India 2023 in Delhi on Sunday at 12 pm
  • At the end of the summit on Sunday, the B20 presidency will be handed over to Brazil
  • On Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the three-day-long B20 Summit in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the B20 Summit India 2023 in Delhi on Sunday at 12 pm, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday.

On Saturday, PM Modi shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), “At 12 noon tomorrow, 27th August, I will be addressing the B20 Summit India 2023. This platform is bringing together a wide range of stakeholders working in the business world. It is among the most important G20 Groups, with a clear focus on boosting economic growth.”

The PMO said in a release that the B20 Summit India brings policymakers, business leaders and experts from across the world to deliberate and discuss the B20 India Communique. The B20 India Communique includes 54 recommendations and 172 policy actions for submission to the G20.

The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. Established in 2010, B20 is among the most prominent Engagement Groups in G20, with companies and business organisations as participants. The B20 works to deliver concrete, actionable policy recommendations to spur economic growth and development, said the release from PMO.

The three-day summit is being held from August 25 to August 27, and its theme is R.A.I.S.E – Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses. It is being attended by over 1,500 delegates from about 55 countries, the release added.

At the end of the summit on Sunday, the B20 presidency will be handed over to Brazil.

On Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the three-day-long B20 Summit in Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also join the summit. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined the summit on Saturday.

The discussions during the B20 Summit highlighted the urgent need for cutting-edge financial mechanisms, international collaboration, and government support to finance the ambitious climate transition requirement to tackle climate change effectively.

 

Published on: Aug 27, 2023, 10:59 AM IST
