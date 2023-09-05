'RBI will be Reserve Bank of Bharat; IIM grads will become BHIM grads': Buzz on renaming India triggers a memefest

Social media users had a field day on Tuesday amid buzz of government bringing a resolution to rename India as Bharat during Parliament's upcoming special session, which is scheduled from September 18-22.

It all started with the G20 dinner invite that refered to the President as ''President of Bharat'', which sparked off speculations about a possible attempt to change the name of the country from 'India' to 'Bharat'.

Alok Jain, a finfluencer, said on X (formerly Twitter) that "BRICS just lost its only vowel".

BRICS just lost its only vowel! — Alok Jain ⚡ (@WeekendInvestng) September 5, 2023

Jain said lot of companies with Bharat in their names will not have to rebrand as a possible name change will give them an instant recall.

These promoters are happy that they will not have to rebrand!!



BHARAT ELECTRONICS

BHARAT PETROL CORP

BHARAT FORGE

BHARAT HEAVY ELECT

DALMIA BHARAT LTD

BHARAT DYNAMICS LTD

BHARAT RASAYAN LTD

DALMIA BHARAT SUGA

MADHYA BHARAT AGRO P. LTD

BHARAT BIJLEE

BHARAT WIRE ROPES

JAY BHARAT… — Alok Jain ⚡ (@WeekendInvestng) September 5, 2023

"India Vix will be renamed to Bharat Vix," quipped another X user about the country's stock market volatility index.

India Vix will be rename to Bharat Vix 😂😂 — भाऊ (@PatilBankNifty) September 5, 2023

All IIM graduates will become BHIM graduates. I support replacing India with Bharat everywhere. helprahul@icici — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) September 5, 2023

Modi: Aadhaar pe name change karwaana hai



Shah: Haan laaiye. Kiska?



Modi: Desh ka pic.twitter.com/OQ4Til33zG — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 5, 2023

since India is renamed as Bharat

Indigo will now be called pic.twitter.com/gl9DIRRofu — shubh 𝕏 (@Shubh4_all0) September 5, 2023

The name of the country might change but our cricket players will continue playing for the same country called Dream 11 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 5, 2023

"One benefit of Bharat is that you will have to scroll less to select your country in a drop down list. In the Alphabetical order of Countries Bharat would be now at the 20th spot. It’s a tribute to the G20 presidency," posted X user Gabbar about the apparent benefits of changing country's name.

"big day for bits pilani students as all iits will now be called bits after india's name change to bharat," joked another X user.

big day for bits pilani students as all iits will now be called bits after india's name change to bharat — vishal dayama (@VishalDayama) September 5, 2023

Meanwhile, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday alleged that the BJP wants to change 'India' into 'Bharat', and said the saffron party was rattled by the term 'INDIA', the name of the opposition bloc.

After Non-BJP forces united to dethrone the fascist BJP regime and aptly named their alliance #INDIA, now the BJP wants to change 'India' for 'Bharat.'



BJP promised to TRANSFORM India, but all we got is a name change after 9 years!



Seems like the BJP is rattled by a single term… September 5, 2023

''After non-BJP forces united to dethrone the fascist BJP regime and aptly named their alliance #INDIA, now the BJP wants to change 'India' for 'Bharat.' BJP promised to TRANSFORM India, but all we got is a name change after 9 years!,'' he said in a post on micro-blogging site X.

''Seems like the BJP is rattled by a single term called 'India' because they recognise the strength of unity within the opposition. During the elections, 'India' will chase BJP out of power! #IndiaStaysIndia,'' he said. Meanwhile, Stalin's sister and DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi shared an image of the purported invite on her X handle.

''In a rather unprecedented move, an official invite from the President of India reads 'President of Bharat' instead of India. Makes us wonder what could be the possible politics or intention behind this action,'' she said.