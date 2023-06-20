Senior IAS officer Amit Agrawal appointed as CEO of UIDAI

Senior IAS officer Amit Agrawal has assumed charge as the new CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). He was appointed to the position on June 19, following the retirement of Saurabh Garg.

Agrawal is a 1993-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre. He has held a number of important positions in the government, including Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. He is also the current Chairman of the National Digital Communications Policy Committee.

Agrawal is a well-known expert in the field of IT and e-governance. He is expected to play a key role in the further development of Aadhaar and in ensuring that the UIDAI is able to meet the needs of the people of India.

In his first address as CEO of UIDAI, Agrawal said that he is committed to making Aadhaar more accessible and secure. He also said that he is committed to working with the government and with the private sector to ensure that Aadhaar is used to benefit the people of India.

A graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, he held several important positions both at the Centre and states of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Prior to joining UIDAI as CEO, he was Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Before that he was Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

In Chhattisgarh, he served as the Finance Secretary and the Secretary in charge of the Departments of Commercial Tax and Technical Education in the State Government among other roles.

