Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Mastermind Sachin Bishnoi to be extradited soon, officials leave for Azerbaijan

The Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, which has been making headlines since May 2022, is expected to get a significant breakthrough. A team of security agencies has been mobilized and dispatched to Azerbaijan in the pursuit of Sachin Bishnoi, the notorious gangster reportedly linked to the murder of a renowned Punjabi singer. Bishnoi, believed to be one of the masterminds behind the singer's demise and the nephew of notorious criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, fled to Azerbaijan shortly after the crime, prompting a far-reaching international manhunt.

Sidhu Moose Wala, a renowned Punjabi singer and Congress politician, was brutally murdered on May 29, near his village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district. The assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moose Wala, who was found lifeless in the driver's seat of his SUV. The murder occurred a day after the state government had curtailed his security cover.

Bishnoi, who has a long history with organized crime, has been accused in numerous cases of kidnapping, murder, and extortion among other crimes. His latest alleged crime has provoked an outpouring of grief from the Punjabi music industry, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell, including about four officers with senior ones amongst them, is expected to touch down in Azerbaijan by tonight, India Today reported. This contingent, led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), includes two inspectors from the Counter Intelligence Unit and is carrying a clear mandate: securing the extradition of Sachin Bishnoi, a criminal fugitive, back to India.

Bishnoi was recently detained in Azerbaijan. He had reportedly escaped from Delhi on a fake passport and made his way to the Eurasian nation. The police officers are expected to arrive in Azerbaijan to begin the process of extraditing Bishnoi back to India.

Meanwhile, Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind behind the murder, admitted to planning the crime in a Facebook post a day after the incident. Brar, who is now one of the 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada, planned the murder to avenge the killing of another gangster. His life-sized cutout has been displayed at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square among all 25 fugitives.

Another key figure in the case, Lawrence Bishnoi, was also under investigation. However, he is currently trying a makeover while Brar is abroad. The police had identified six shooters involved in the killing, two of whom were killed in an inmate clash in Punjab Jail.

