Singer Kailash Kher attacked during concert in Karnataka over demand to hear Kannada songs

Noted singer Kailash Kher was attacked during a concert in Karnataka, allegedly for not singing any Kannada number during his recent stage performance at Hampi Utsav.

According to reports, a water bottle was hurled at the singer by a couple of youths for not singing Kannada numbers during the concluding ceremony of Hampi Utsav.

The police immediately swung in action and arrested the man who threw the bottle at Kher, India Today reported.

Karnataka| A bottle thrown at singer Kailash Kher while he was singing in a closing ceremony of Hampi Utsav at Hampi, Vijayanagar yesterday. 2 detained over the incident



The men were angry at Kher for not singing Kannada songs, say Police January 30, 2023

The three-day Hampi Utsav began on January 27 and the singer performed live for thousands of fans on the concluding day.

Hampi Utsav brought together thousands of the finest performers in art, music, and dance to offer a cultural extravaganza to lakhs of visitors.

Meanwhile, the singer took to Twitter to share a video of his performance at the Hampi Utsav 2023.

"When Kailasa paid musical tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar ji. And presented a song series of our Kannada songs filmed on him. Whole Vijayanagara sings along, dances, gets emotional with @bandkailasa. The ending of #KailasaLiveInConcert to #HampiUtsav2023 was very emotional. @kkaladham," he tweeted.

Recently, the singer also performed at the UP Diwas held at Lucknow.

Also Read: '5 months, 12 states, 2 union territories': Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra to conclude in Srinagar today