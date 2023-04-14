Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao unveils India's tallest Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday unveiled the 125-ft tall statue of B R Ambedkar, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution. This statue of Ambedkar in Hyderabad is considered the tallest in India.



The statue was built using 360 tonnes of stainless steel and 114 tonnes of bronze, at a cost of Rs 146.50 crore. It is located on the banks of Hyderabad's famed Hussain Sagar lake, near to the State Secretariat.



Flower petals were showered on the statue from a helicopter, paying rich tributes to Ambedkar.



The ceremony was organized on a large scale, with plans in place to ensure that over 35,000 people from all 119 constituencies attended. A total of 750 state-run Road Transport Corporation buses were available to the public.



Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar was invited as the only chief guest at the event.



Rao previously said that the tallest statue of Ambedkar in India, which is positioned adjacent to the State Secretariat and next to the Telangana Martyrs memorial, will inspire people every day and motivate the whole State administration.

