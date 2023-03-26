'The day Sushant died...': Smriti Irani cries recalling SSR’s death in interview

In an interview on a YouTube channel, Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs said she was profoundly saddened to learn about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"The day Sushant died, I was on a video conference. I just couldn't... I said stop it. I felt like, why did he not call me? He should have called once. I had told that boy, 'please don't kill yourself'," Irani told Neelesh Misra on his YouTube programme 'The Slow Interview'. The actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020.

The former TV actor further revealed that she already knew Sushant Singh Rajput as their sets were adjacent to the actor’s set in Mumbai.

Recalling how she asked Amit Sadh, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2013 film 'Kai Po Che' about his situation, "I remember feeling instantly worried about Amit. I called Amit and asked him what he was up to.”

"He (Amit) told me he doesn't want to live, what has he (Sushant Singh Rajput) done. I got the sense that something is wrong," Irani said. She later spoke with Sadh for six hours to know about his well-being.

She had also invited him for a workshop on the IFFI stage with Shekhar Kapur. Irani then took to Twitter to mourn his demise, and wrote, “I have no words, no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon ..”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020. He was a renowned actor known for his work in films MS Dhoni, Kai Po Che, and Chhichhore among others. He was also a National Physics Olympiad winner and held a lifelong passion for astronomy and astrophysics.

Initially, Rajput’s death case was probed by the Mumbai Police, which ruled out any foul play despite claims by the family members that they suspected murder.

Later, the Supreme Court handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is yet to conclude its probe.

