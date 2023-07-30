Tomato price hike: Andhra Pradesh farmer earned Rs 4 crore in just 45 days

Chandramouli, a tomato farmer from Andhra Pradesh, has earned around Rs 4 crore in just 45 days amid skyrocketing tomato prices. The farmer sold around 40,000 boxes of tomatoes and raked in a whopping Rs 3 crore net income within 45 days. He sowed a rare variety of tomato plant in the first week of April on his 22-acre farming land.

Chandramouli employed advanced techniques like mulching and micro-irrigation methods to get the yield faster. He got the yield by the end of June and sold his produce at Kolar market in Karnataka, India Today reported. A 15 kg crate fetched him anywhere between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 when he sold 40,000 boxes in 45 days. He claimed that Rs 3 crore was the net income earned by him since Rs 20 lakh went into commission with Rs 10 lakh being spent in transportation and other expenditure.

How did the farmer earn Rs 4 crore then? “From the produce, I got so far. I have earned Rs 4 crore. Overall, I had to invest Rs 1 crore in my 22 acres of land to get the yield and this includes commission and transportation charges. So, profits remain to be Rs 3 crore,” Chandramouli said.

Andhra Pradesh’s Madanapelle, which has one of the biggest tomato markets in the country, has been witnessing a surge in tomato prices as the per-kg cost went up to around Rs 200 on July 28. There is a shortage of tomatoes from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh due to heavy losses in crops due to intermittent rain in these states.

Amid a sharp rise in tomato prices across India, the Centre directed the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) to procure tomatoes from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka for disposal in major consumption centres at discounted rates.

With this move, tomatoes have become affordable in some major consuming centres including Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, and Bihar. "The tomatoes have been disposed initially at a retail price of Rs 90/kg which has been reduced to Rs 80/kg from July 16 and further reduced to Rs 70/kg from July 20," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.

