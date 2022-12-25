Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan booked for abetment to suicide, arrested

Sheezan Mohammed Khan, the co-star of actor Tunisha Sharma who allegedly died by suicide on the sets of her TV show on Saturday, has been arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him.

As per the police, a case has been registered under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Moreover, Khan will be presented in court, ANI reported.

Speaking to news agency ANI, ACP Chandrakanth Jadhav said the case is being investigated further. "Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the set of a TV serial. Her mother has registered a complaint. We are investigating this," he said.

Sheezan and Tunisha featured opposite each other in their TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul.

TV actress Tunisha Sharma, known for her roles in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, and other television shows, committed suicide at the age of 20.

Tunisha made her acting debut in Fitoor, playing the younger Katrina Kaif. In Baar Baar Dekho, she did the same thing. She shared the screen with Vidya Balan in Kahaani 2. She appeared on TV programmes such as Internet Wala Lov, Ishq Subhallah, Gayab, and Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

