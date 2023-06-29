US to issue one million visas in India this year; wait time for first-time tourist visa interviews reduced by 50%

The wait time for first-time tourist visa interviews has been reduced by more than 50 per cent, United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday. He further added that the goal for 2023 is to process at least one million visas.

His comments come after Prime Minister concluded his three-day state visit to the United States at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Garcetti, while speaking at IIT Delhi, highlighted the progress made in visa processing, stating that the US Mission in India is currently processing visas faster than ever before.

"We're already doing this. We're currently processing more visas, faster, than the US Mission in India ever has before. We have set a goal for ourselves to process at least a million visas in 2023, and we're already more than halfway towards reaching that goal," Garcetti said, as per an ANI report.

"Our investments have brought real results, and we've seen wait times for first-time tourist visa interviews fall by more than 50 per cent," he added.

The US Ambassador said that they will continue to invest in expanding the visa operations and broadening the team.

India and the US are taking several initiatives to make the visa process smooth. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Indian professionals will no longer need to leave America for the renewal of their H-1B visas.

"It has now been decided that the H-1B visa renewal can be done in the US itself," he said in an address to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Regan Building in Washington.

PM Modi had also announced that the United States will open new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. America's new consulates will be opened in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, he said during his address.

The announcement came after a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

(With agency inputs)

