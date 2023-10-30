Vande Sadharan train: All you need to know; How it is different from Vande Bharat train?

The Vande Sadharan train, a new type of train that was introduced by the Indian Railways in 2023, is a non-AC, sleeper class train that is designed to be more affordable than the Vande Bharat Express train.

The Vande Sadharan train has a number of features that make it more comfortable and convenient for passengers. It has 22 coaches, and it can carry up to 1,834 passengers. The train is equipped with modern amenities such as bio-vacuum toilets, passenger information systems, and charging points. The express train is colored in orange strips and grey color.

The express will have 12 sleeper non-AC coaches, eight general coaches, and two luggage coaches. This train will run at a speed of 130 per hour.

The Vande Sadharan train is designed to cater to the needs of budget-conscious passengers who need to travel long distances. It is a more affordable option than the Vande Bharat train, and it also offers a number of modern amenities.

The first Vande Sadharan Express entered Mumbai on Sunday morning and is being stabled at the Wadibunder railway yard at Mazgaon for trials. The train will also conduct runs on the steep mountains of Igatpuri on the Thal Ghat on the Mumbai-Nashik line.

“The train has been manufactured and rolled out by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai at the cost of Rs 65 crore and consists of 22 coaches, with electric locomotives on both ends. It comprises 12 sleeper class coaches, eight general coaches, and two guard coaches. The two locomotives on either side have been manufactured elsewhere,” a media report quoted an official as saying.

Here are some of the key differences between the Vande Sadharan train and the Vande Bharat train:

Speed: The Vande Bharat train is a semi-high-speed train, while the Vande Sadharan train is a regular-speed train. The Vande Bharat train has a maximum speed of 160 km/h, while the Vande Sadharan train has a maximum speed of 130 km/h.

Comfort: The Vande Bharat train is more comfortable than the Vande Sadharan train. The Vande Bharat train has a number of features that are designed to make the journey more comfortable for passengers, such as reclining seats, air conditioning, and entertainment systems. The Vande Sadharan train does not have these features.

Price: The Vande Bharat train is more expensive than the Vande Sadharan train. The Vande Bharat train is targeted at passengers who are willing to pay a premium for a faster and more comfortable journey. The Vande Sadharan train is targeted at passengers who are looking for a more affordable option.

