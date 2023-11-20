WC 2023 Final: Fan dies of heart attack in Tirupati as Australia defeats India, says report

The loss of Team India in the final of the World Cup 2023 has undoubtedly left a deep impact on cricket fans across the country.

Jyothi Kumar Yadav, a hardcore fan of team India, died due to heart attack as he was unable to cope with the defeat against Australia in the final, reported The Hindu on Monday. The 35-year-old software engineer from Durgasamudram in Tirupati was deeply disturbed after watching the visuals of Rohit Sharma in tears post the team’s defeat.

He was intensely engrossed in the cricket match, which saw India trailing. The mounting tension finally took a toll on him, causing him to collapse after the match had concluded. Despite being rushed to the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati immediately, Yadav was declared dead on arrival. Yadav came to his hometown, Tirupati, to celebrate Diwali.

Some reports also suggested that Yadav, who was the son of a retired TTD employee, was going to marry soon.

Meanwhile, Mohith Reddy, Chairman of the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA), conveyed his sympathies on his death. On Monday, he paid tributes to his father in Durgasamudram village, Tirupati rural mandal (which falls under his Chandragiri constituency). He extended all available assistance to the family on behalf of the state government.

India's dreams of winning a third World Cup title lay in tatters after an inexplicable meltdown saw them crash to a six-wicket defeat against an indefatigable Australia here on Sunday, plunging the cricket-obsessed country into deep mourning.

Australia thus won a record-extending sixth World Cup title, stretching their dominance in the tournament that started way back in 1975.

Put in to bat, India ended up with a below-par 240 despite contributions from Rohit Sharma (47 off 31 balls), Virat Kohli (54 off 63) and K L Rahul (66 off 107).

Just like his performance in the WTC final against India in June, Travis Head made a match-winning 137 off 120 balls as Australia chased down the target in 43 overs.

Indian hopes were raised when Australia lost three wickets for 47 but a 192-run partnership between Head and Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out) shut the door on the opposition.

