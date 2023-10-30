'Will make all efforts to secure release': S Jaishankar after meeting families of 8 ex-Navy officers given death penalty in Qatar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday said that the Government of India will leave no stone unturned to ensure the release of the eight former Indian Navy personnel who have been sentenced to death by a court in Qatar. Jaishankar's remarks came after he met the families of the eight former Indian Navy personnel who have been given death penalties in Qatar.

Last week, eight former Indian Navy personnel were given capital punishment by a Qatari court on alleged charges of spying for Israel. The Qatari intelligence agency arrested them in August 2022 but charges against them have not been officially disclosed by either India or Qatar.

"Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families. Underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard," Jaishankar said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar.



Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families.



Underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release.… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 30, 2023

Jaishankar's remark is in tandem with the External Affairs Ministry's statement in the matter. Responding to the verdict, the External Affairs Ministry expressed deep shock and said that it is exploring all legal options possible. "We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," the MEA's statement read.

The eight former Indian Navy personnel who have been arrested in Qatar are-- Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta and Sailor Ragesh.

According to media reports, the former Navy officers faced allegations of espionage pertaining to a submarine program on the behalf of Israel. Qatari authorities have also claimed that they have electronic evidence related to the matter.

Their bail pleas have been dismissed several times by the Qatari authorities. New Delhi had been granted consular access to the Indian nationals and was actively engaged in efforts to secure their release. The first trial to free Indian nationals took place in March this year.

In June this year, sister of one of the detained officers made a public appeal through X and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene. "These Ex Navy officers are the pride of the nation & again I request our Hon'ble Prime Minister with folded hands that it is high time that they all are brought back to India immediately without any further delay pl (sic)," she said in one of her posts.

Also Read: Eight Indian Navy personnel sentenced to death in Qatar: All we know so far

Also Read: 'Deeply shocked, exploring all legal options,' says MEA after 8 Indians given death sentence in Qatar

Also Read: Kerala blast: Suspect Dominic Martin worked as electric man in Dubai, came back to India 2 months ago