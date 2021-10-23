Fuel prices hiked again, diesel past Rs 100 in Chennai

Petrol and diesel prices touched an all-time high across the country on Saturday after fuel rates were hiked for the fourth straight day by 35 paise per litre each.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi rose to their highest-ever levels of Rs 107.24 and Rs 95.97 a litre respectively, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 113.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 104.00 a litre. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 107.78 per litre, whereas diesel is retailing at Rs 99.08 a litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 104.22 and Rs 100.25 per litre.

In Bengaluru, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 110.98, while diesel is retailing at Rs 101.86 per litre.

This is the fourth consecutive day of the price hike. There was no change in rates on October 18 and 19, prior to which prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre each on four straight days.

While petrol has already hit the Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over a dozen states and is treading towards that mark in places from Srinagar to Chennai.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Petrol price has been hiked on 19 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. In all, prices have gone up by Rs 5.7 a litre.

Diesel rates have been increased by Rs 7 per litre in 22 hikes since September 24.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 per litre during this period.