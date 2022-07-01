Petrol, diesel prices remain constant across metros; LPG cylinder rates slashed on July 1 

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for more than a month across metros on July 1. Petrol continues to sell for Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi whereas diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, petrol sells for Rs 111.35 per litre and diesel is available at a cost of Rs 97.28 per litre.

Petrol costs Rs 102.63 per litre in Chennai and Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. Diesel sells for Rs 94.24 per litre and Rs 92.76 per litre in Chennai and Kolkata respectively.

Petrol costs Rs 109.66 per litre (Hyderabad), Rs 96.79 per litre (Noida) and Rs 96.57 per litre (Lucknow) whereas diesel is available for Rs 97.82 per litre (Hyderabad), Rs 89.96 per litre (Noida) and Rs 89.76 per litre (Lucknow).

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

Petrol and diesel are the costliest in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district. While petrol sells for Rs 113.49 per litre, diesel is available at a whopping Rs 98.24 per litre.

Meanwhile, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have provided some relief to the common man as the prices of 19 kg cylinders have been slashed by around Rs 200/cylinder, as per a recent notification by OMCs. After the downward revision in prices, a 19 kg cylinder costs Rs 2,021 in Delhi, Rs 2,140 in Kolkata, Rs 1,981 in Mumbai and Rs 2,186 in Chennai.

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

Petrol and diesel prices and LPG rates are decided on the basis of benchmark rates in the international oil market. India imports around 85 per cent of its oil and energy requirements. Oil imports from Russia have jumped over 50 times since April and make up for 10 per cent of all crude bought from overseas.

Global oil prices today

Oil prices edged up in early trade on Friday after sinking in the previous session as OPEC+ said it would stick to its planned oil output hikes in August and investors worried about the global economy. Brent crude futures went up 83 cents or 0.8 per cent to $109.86 per barrel whereas US WTI crude futures for August delivery rose 70 cents or 0.7 per cent to $106.46 per barrel, news agency Reuters reported.