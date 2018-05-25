CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra's term extended for one year till May 2019

Senior bureaucrat Sushil Chandra was on Friday given one-year extension as the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) till May 2019. This is his second extension after taking over as the chief of the CBDT, the apex policy making body of the Income Tax Department, on November 1, 2016.

He was earlier given one-year extension in 2017 till May 31.

The Department of Personnel and Training issued an order, saying that 'the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in re-employment of the CBDT chairman, Sushil Chandra, for a further period of one year, upto May 31, 2019.

Chandra is a 1980 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service. Reports suggest that that the decision to extend the Chandra's term was taken in order to provide continuity as the CBDT is at the forefront of combating black money.

The CBDT is headed by a chairman and it can have a maximum of six members.

(With inputs from PTI)