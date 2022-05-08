PM Modi to launch Madhya Pradesh start-up policy on May 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch Madhya Pradesh's Startup Policy and Implementation Plan 2022 at the Brilliant Convention Center, Indore on May 13 Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present for the ceremony.

Through its Startup Policy and Implementation Plan 2022, the Madhya Pradesh government aims to promote startups and encourage entrepreneurs in the state. This start-up policy has provisions to strengthen and bring to reality the entrepreneurial ideas of the youth of the state, noted the state government in an official statement.

The government has planned a slew of events across the state to drive awareness about the Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy. Under the start-up policy, the government will set up a start-up centre to support entrepreneurs.

Elaborating on the uniqueness of the policy, P. Narhari, Secretary MSME Department of the Government of Madhya Pradesh said, "The new Startup Policy is quite different from the old policy. One important feature being added in the MP Startup Policy 2022 is the concept of 'MP Startup Centre'. Earlier, only one policy was being implemented by the department, but now this will be implemented in tandem with the MP Startup Centre. The startup centre will have a dedicated office, a head/mentor for every startup and experts from the relevant field, who will help the startup community."

The government explained that the Sagar Smart City Incubation Centre, SPARK has made rapid strides in promoting Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy 2022. A series of policy awareness boot camps and workshops have been organized in various educational institutions, business establishments, and among the startup community, including Government ITI College, Edina Institute of Science, in Sagar.

A live webinar was also organized on Sunday, where start-up policy experts and consultants discussed the key features of MP Startup Policy. This webinar was telecast on all social media handles of Sagar Smart City.

Currently, about 18 start-ups are being incubated under the Smart City project in Gwalior district. The government has selected several ideas from around 50 start-ups in the region for which a special workshop will be organized on May 11. This would be done to help understand the needs of these needs and to ensure that these ideas come to reality under the new start-up policy.

