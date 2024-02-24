Adhir Chowdhury of Congress ‘biggest obstacle' in seat sharing deal, say Trinamool sources

A day after Trinamool Congress leader Derek O' Brien said Trinamool Congress will not change its stance and would go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, a party source told India Today TV that tate Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is the biggest hurdle in the seat-sharing deal.

The sources added that the Congress should take a call on Choudhary for leads in seat-sharing in West Bengal.

On Friday, the Congress said that the seat-sharing talks between the party and Trinamool were back on the table for the Lok Sabha elections in April-May. There are 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. Trinamool had said that it would contest on its own in West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya.

On Friday, O' Brien said: "A few weeks ago...West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee stated that TMC is fighting all the 42 seats in Bengal. We are also in the fray in a few seats in Assam and the Tura Lok Sabha seat in Meghalaya. There is no change in this position."

Trinamool called up the so-called alliance with Congress as Chowdhury was targeting West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee even when BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, sources said.

Meanwhile, Chowdhury said if the Congress and TMC did not contest together, the minority communities will not vote for the Banerjee-led party.

"They (TMC) are in a dilemma. There should be an official yes or no from the party supremo (Mamata Banerjee). They are not saying officially that the process of forging the alliance has ended. Because they are in a dilemma. The first dilemma, a section of the party believes that if they contest alone, without the INDIA bloc, then the minorities of West Bengal will vote against them," he told India Today.

The Congress on Sunday sealed its seat-sharing deal with Aam Aadmi Party for Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Goa. Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik said the AAP will contest from three seats in Delhi -- New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi and the grand old party will contest from the remaining three seats of Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Delhi.

In Haryana, the Congress will fight in nine Lok Sabha constituencies while one seat from Kurukshetra has been given to AAP, Wasnik said.

The Congress will contest from 24 seats in Gujarat while the AAP will try its luck in Bhavnagar and Bharuch constituencies there. The Congress will go solo in Chandigarh and the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa.

No seat-sharing deal was announced for Punjab, where the ruling AAP stated earlier it would contest in all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies there.



On Friday, the grand old party sealed an alliance in Uttar Pradesh with the Samajwadi Party. In the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress will contest 17 seats and the Samajwadi Party will contest 63 seats.

