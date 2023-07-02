Ajit Pawar's BIG claim after oath taking ceremony: 'Have support of almost all NCP MLAs'

Soon after joining the NDA, newly sworn Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that the decision to join the Eknath Shinde- Devendra Fadnavis government in the state was taken with almost all MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Addressing the media, Ajit Pawar said the MLAs decided to support the national development considering all aspects.

“We took a decision to come with the Shinde-Fadanvis govt with almost all MLAs of NCP. We took oath and a few other ministers will be added in the next expansion”, said Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

He added: “There will be a discussion on the portfolios later. Considering all aspects at the national level, we thought that we should support development.”

Newly appointed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, says "Today, we have decided to support the Maharashtra government and took oath as ministers. There will be a discussion on the portfolios later. Considering all aspects at the national level, we thought that we should support… pic.twitter.com/GxVoo2RWQQ — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

He added that he will be joining the government as the NCP, rubbishing claims that he and other MLAs will join BJP.

“I have sought the support of other MLAs, and many others will be with me this evening.” He further said, “If we can go with the BJP in Nagaland, then why can’t we go with them here as well? We will do everything for the betterment of Maharashtra. We have all the numbers, all MLAs are with me.”

We have all the numbers, all MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar pic.twitter.com/oDmp8aQjmk — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

Ajit Pawar further asserted control over NCP and said the party will fight elections as NCP. “Our faction is real NCP,” he said, adding “the party name and symbol will be with me.”

The new deputy CM praised PM Narendra Modi for his development work and said, “The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have taken this decision.”

In a critique of the opposition unity in which Sharad Pawar is playing a significant role, Ajit Pawar said the opposition is trying to come together but no one is working for India.

"I have not seen a single leader from the opposition who is fighting for the cause of the country. In fact, since 1984 no leader singlehandedly led the country. But PM Modi has been doing it for the last nine years. He is popular abroad. We want to join his development," said Ajit Pawar during the press conference on Sunday.

The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have taken this decision:… pic.twitter.com/UwmQrON7sL July 2, 2023



Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister by Governor Ramesh Bais at the ceremony held in the Raj Bhawan, while eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers. Those who were sworn in as ministers are Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Patil and Sanjay Bansode.

It is to be noted that out of the total 53 NCP MLAs in the state, 40 leaders are with Ajit Pawar, four more than the number required to escape the provisions of the anti-defection law, a report in India Today said.

Following the big development and welcoming Ajit Pawar to the alliance, CM Eknath Shinde said the double-engine government "got a third engine". "Now this government will run at a bullet train's speed. I welcome Ajit Pawar and his colleagues in the government," Shinde said.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar confirmed that Ajit Pawar has submitted a resignation as the leader of opposition in state Assembly.

Meanwhile, the NCP has so far maintained that the official stand is Ajit Pawar's action does not have sanction from the party leadership and they did not know anything.

Earlier in the day, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar claimed ignorance and said Ajit Pawar can call a meeting of the MLAs.

After the oath-taking ceremony, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Sharad Pawar is undeterred by the split in his party and can start afresh.

In a tweet, Raut said, "I just spoke with NCP Sharad Pawar. He said he is firm and people's support is behind us. We can make a fresh start with Uddhav Thackeray."