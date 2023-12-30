Ayodhya: PM Modi inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, redeveloped railway station; flags off 8 trains

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the newly built 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham' ahead of the opening of the Ram Temple in January 2024.

The Prime Minister arrived in temple town Ayodhya earlier this morning and was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

Related Articles

Prior to the airport, PM Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and flagged off two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains, some virtually.

The two new Amrit Bharat trains are -- the Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and the Malda Town-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.

While the six Vande Bharat trains include the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, the Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, the Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express, the Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and the Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.

PM Modi's visit comes just weeks before the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

"Our government is determined to develop world-class infrastructure, improve connectivity and preserve the rich heritage of Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram. In this direction, I will inaugurate the newly constructed airport and redeveloped railway station tomorrow. Along with this, I will also get the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many more development projects, which will make the life of my family members in many areas of the country, including Ayodhya and UP, easier," the Prime Minister said in a post on X yesterday.

According to an official statement, phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport is developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore. The airport’s terminal building has an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually.

The Ayodhya airport will start operations from January 6. Flights from major cities across India will facilitate devotees' visit to the Ram Temple post its consecration.

Meanwhile, phase 1 of the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station - known as Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station - is developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore. The three-storey modern railway station building is equipped with all modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloak rooms, child care rooms, waiting halls. The station building will be 'accessible for all' and 'IGBC certified green station building'.

Also Read: Ayodhya Airport all set for takeoff, flights start from January 15. Details