Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 under consideration, likely between December and February 2024: Report

The Congress party is reportedly considering setting up the second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra is likely to begin any time between December 2023 and February 2024 if finalised, India Today reported citing sources.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 will be in hybrid mode, with participants marching on foot as well as using vehicles.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had undertaken the first phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir from September 7, 2022, to January 30 this year. Covering a distance of approximately 4,080 kilometers, the Yatra concluded in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in January 2023.

The Yatra passed through 75 districts in 12 states in 136 days, marking India’s longest foot march.

It received an overwhelming response, with lakhs of people accompanying Congress leaders to raise their voice against the economic, social and political issues that are dividing our nation today.

Earlier in September, the Congress party had said Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 is "under consideration" with some CWC members requesting that it be undertaken from the eastern part of the country to the west.

Addressing a briefing on the deliberations of the first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC), senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said members of the party's top decision-making body have requested to organise "Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 from east to west".

"That matter is under consideration," he said in response to a question about organising the second edition of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The first phase saw participation from a cross-section of society, including film and TV celebrities such as Kamal Haasan, Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Swara Bhasker, Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri and Amol Palekar.

Besides, writers and military veterans, including former Army chief Gen (Retd) Deepak Kapoor and ex-Navy chief Admiral (Retd) L Ramdas, and noted people such as former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and ex-finance secretary Arvind Mayaram had also participated in the yatra.

Opposition leaders such as National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Sanjay Raut and NCP's Supriya Sule, had also walked alongside Gandhi at various points in time during the march.

