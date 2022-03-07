BJP set to regain majority in Uttar Pradesh: Axis My India exit poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to get a comfortable majority in Uttar Pradesh, the India Today - Axis My India exit poll predicted, paving the way for a second term for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



BJP is predicted to win 288-326 seats in the politically important state which sends the highest number of MPs to the Lok Sabha. The Samajwadi Party (SP), led by former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, is likely to end at the second spot, winning 71-101 seats in the 403-member assembly.



The seat count of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress is predicted to be in single digits. While the exit poll predicted 3-9 seats for BSP, it said Congress would bag 1-3 seats.



In the 2017 elections, BJP and its allies had won 325 seats. While BJP had won 312 seats, its allies Apna Dal(S) and SBSP had bagged 9 seats and 4 seats, respectively. SP had managed to win 47 seats while BSP had finished third with 19 seats. Congress had got 7 seats.



The elections to UP are also significant as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an MP from Varanasi in the state. The elections saw extensive campaigning by Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other top BJP leaders besides Yogi and other state BJP leaders.



The voting for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa -- was held between February 10 and March 7.



Voting for the seventh and final phase in 54 seats in UP's Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra was conducted on Monday.

The results for all five states will be declared on March 10.

