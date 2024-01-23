Cash-for-query case: CBI asks Mohua Moitra's ex partner Jai Anant Dehadrai to join probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai in connection with its probe into corruption allegations against expelled Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. The CBI has asked Dehadrai to join the questioning on Thursday (January 25).

The CBI’s anti-corruption-3 unit sent a notice to Dehadrai on Monday. The probe agency registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) in November 2023 against Moitra.

In December, Moitra was expelled from the lower house after the Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee report brought in 'cash for query' charges against her.

Moitra, 49, was accused of taking bribes, including Rs 2 crore in cash and "luxury gift items", from businessman Darshan Hiranandani, in exchange for asking questions critical of the government in Parliament.

The Lok Sabha ethics committee in its report suggested that expulsion of Moitra due to her act of "sharing" her login credentials and password with an unauthorised individual. The committee has deemed this action as unethical conduct and contempt of the House, highlighting its potential impact on national security.

In an earlier complaint to the CBI on December 29, Dehadrai had alleged that Moitra admitted she gave her Parliament login and password details to businessman Darshan Hiranandani but denied taking any cash from him.

Dehadrai has claimed Mohua obtained call detail records of individuals to stalk them and the people they were in touch with.

In the last few months, Moitra has lodged several police complaints against Dehadrai. According to Trinamool sources, these complaints include accusations of criminal trespass, theft, vulgar messages, and abuse.

In October, BJP lawmaker Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the basis of a complaint by lawyer Dehadrai, who alleged that Moitra accepted money and favours to ask questions in Parliament.

In an affidavit, Hiranandani had alleged that the Trinamool MP had shared her email ID as a Member of Parliament so that he could send her information and she could raise the questions in the Parliament.

