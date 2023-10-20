'Cash for query' row: Court to hear Mahua Moitra's defamation plea on Oct 31 after her lawyer withdraws

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra's defamation petition over 'cash for query' allegations against her will be heard by Delhi High Court on October 31 after the Dussehra break. The case was pushed as her lawyer withdrew from the matter after a dramatic conflict of interest claim in court on Friday.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan withdrew himself from the matter after the court was informed by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai -- who provided 'evidence' to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against Moitra in the said case -- that he was contacted by Sankaranarayanan over phone on Thursday night for withdrawing his complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the TMC leader, PTI reported.

Moitra had approached the Delhi High Court seeking restraining orders for BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and several media houses from circulating any alleged defamatory content against her

“The senior advocate called me yesterday and asked me to withdraw the CBI complaint in exchange for the return of the dog," said Dehadrai who is Mahua Moitra's estranged partner.

Jai Anant Dehadrai reportedly had a bitter feud with the MP after their relationship ended. Moitra and Dehadrai's ongoing tussle revolves around the custody of their pet Rottweiler, Henry. Moitra, in the last six months, had filed multiple police complaints against Dehadrai for alleged criminal trespass, theft, vulgar messages and abuse, as per Trinamool sources who were quoted by news agency PTI.

Justice Sachin Datta, on hearing Dehadrai's revelation, said he was "appalled". "If you tried to play the mediator, how are you eligible to appear in this case as counsel for plaintiff?" Justice Datta asked. "It's something that you need to answer yourself. It's your call," the judge said, prompting Sankaranarayanan to withdraw from the case.

The court then listed the matter for further hearing on October 31.

Meanwhile, Nishikant Dubey took to X and wrote, “The way Trinamool Congress MP is trying to influence the corruption whistleblower Jai Anant Dehadrai, the MP's lawyer accepted in the Delhi High Court today that this is cheating. Immediate action is needed on this.” He tagged the Lok Sabha Speaker in the tweet.

Dubey has accused Moitra of taking bribe from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to constitute an inquiry committee to look into the charges against her.

In her plea in the high court, Moitra denied the allegations and claimed they were designed to damage her reputation.

